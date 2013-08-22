See Lily Collins' Best Looks From The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones Press Tour

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Sony Pictures/AP Images, Michael Stewart/WireImage, Tony DiMaio/Startraks, XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM
Kelsey Glein
Aug 22, 2013 @ 4:30 pm

For the past few weeks, Lily Collins has been on our radar for the amazing sartorial choices she turns out premiere after premiere for The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. We're loving her ladylike edge, not to mention the dark lip and sleek hairstyles she often pairs with each look. From crop tops to cut-outs, Collins has taken on some of summer's biggest trends and solidified herself as a style star. At Comic-Con 2013 in San Diego, she paired a crop top with high-waisted shorts by Paper London, while her bold, fitted Versace number made for a sleek, fashion-forward ensemble in New York City. We also loved the cut-out Cushnie et Ochs dress she wore in Los Angeles, and the bustled Stella McCartney minidress she chose for a London event. Click the photo to see her best looks from The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones press tour, then catch the film in theaters nationwide right now.

MORE:
One Direction's Fragrance Has a Waiting List
• Transformation: Lily Collins
• Get Strong Brows Like Lily Collins

1 of 12 Tony DiMaio/startraksphoto.com

Los Angeles

At the film's Los Angeles premiere, the actress kicked it up a notch in a sexy white Cushnie et Ochs midi dress with dramatic cut-outs that exposed skin in all the right areas. A pair of white Giuseppe Zanotti pumps finished the look.
Advertisement
2 of 12 Michael Stewart/WireImage

New York

All eyes were on Collins while on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, thanks to her bright yellow body-hugging Versace dress that she styled with dark ankle-strap Casadei pumps.
3 of 12 XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM

London

Collins' on-trend streak continued in London, picking Brian Atwood leopard print pumps to pair with her all black Stella McCartney ensemble.
Advertisement
4 of 12 Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Sony Pictures/AP Images

San Diego

Collins hit up Comic-Con boasting two trends in one look with a printed crop-top and shorts set from Paper London.
Advertisement
5 of 12 Anita Bugge/WireImage

Berlin

For the film's Germany premiere, Collins accessorized her black sleeveless Paper London crop top and black floor-length Halston Heritage tulip skirt with a chunky gold chain necklace and gold Movado cuff watch.
Advertisement
6 of 12 Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images

Madrid

In Spain, the actress opted for a Dolce & Gabbana black lace and floral dress, complemented by rose gold EF Collection rings, and wore her hair in soft waves.
Advertisement
7 of 12 Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Allied

Miami

Collins accessorized her floral print Sachin + Babi ensemble with black and gold Casadei pumps, and select bangles at a photo call.
Advertisement
8 of 12 BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

London

The actress chose a Whistles ensemble, black Giuseppe Zanotti satin pumps, and LivHaley arrowhead earrings for a press appearance.
Advertisement
9 of 12 Sean O'Neill, PacificCoastNews.com

Toronto

Collins hit Toronto's premiere in a demure-yet sexy-long sleeved ivory lace Houghton column with an open back.
Advertisement
10 of 12 Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Los Angeles

Collins attended a meet and greet in a shimmering knit top and pencil skirt by Bec & Bridge, paired with Christian Louboutin pumps, and a chunky gold chain necklace from Pomellato.
Advertisement
11 of 12 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Philadelphia

The star stopped by Fox 29's 'Good Day' in a Maxime Simoëns look and stunning Christian Louboutin over-the-knee black leather boots.
Advertisement
12 of 12 Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

New York

On Good Morning America, Collins promoted her film in a pretty white pleated Valentino dress with a black lace hem. She accessorized with black and nude lace Jimmy Choos, Dana Rebecca Designs studs, and a diamond Jacob & Co. cocktail ring.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!