See Lily Collins' Best Looks From The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones Press Tour

For the past few weeks, Lily Collins has been on our radar for the amazing sartorial choices she turns out premiere after premiere for The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. We're loving her ladylike edge, not to mention the dark lip and sleek hairstyles she often pairs with each look. From crop tops to cut-outs, Collins has taken on some of summer's biggest trends and solidified herself as a style star. At Comic-Con 2013 in San Diego, she paired a crop top with high-waisted shorts by Paper London, while her bold, fitted Versace number made for a sleek, fashion-forward ensemble in New York City. We also loved the cut-out Cushnie et Ochs dress she wore in Los Angeles, and the bustled Stella McCartney minidress she chose for a London event. Click the photo to see her best looks from The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones press tour, then catch the film in theaters nationwide right now.

MORE:

• One Direction's Fragrance Has a Waiting List

• Transformation: Lily Collins

• Get Strong Brows Like Lily Collins