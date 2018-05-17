Exclusive: Here's Your First Look at Lilly Pulitzer's Swimsuits for the Whole Family

Earlier this year, Lilly Pulitzer made fans freak out when it dropped its first swimsuit line. Now that we're days away from the official start of summer, the brand is hitting us with another major launch: swimsuits for the entire family.

That's right, you and your bae can match it up in celestial sea prints. Ladies, you'll find new bikinis, one-pieces, and tankinis starting at $68. Plus, Lilly Pulitzer is launching fun cover-ups, flip-flops, and totes, too. For the fellas, there are $88 swimming trunks in three colorways. And don't forget about the kiddies because Lilly Pulitzer is also dropping matching options for the little ones, too.

We'll have to wait until May 18, to officially get our hands on the Lilly Pulitzer's new swim collection. But at least you can start planning your wish list with the sneak-peek images below.