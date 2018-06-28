Lilly Pulitzer's Latest Collaboration With Goop Is Bound to Sell Out

Lilly Pulitzer is on a roll this summer. The brand finally released its first swimsuit line, dropped another collaboration with S'well, and now, is teaming up with Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, once again.

This time around, the duo designed a five-piece capsule collection, and prices start at $88 and max out at $398. It's the perfect marriage of everything that Lilly Pulitzer fans love (hello, bold prints) combined with the refreshing Goop vibes.

“I felt so inspired looking through Slim Aaron’s photos of these glamorous, elegant women dressed in Lilly Pulitzer," Paltrow explains in a statement. "The opportunity to reinvent the aesthetic has been a lot of fun.”

What makes this launch really unique? Instead of those usual florescent colors, you'll find the limited-edition "Kiss Kiss" print only in a white-and-pink hue. There's a maxi skirt with lots of volume, a blouse that looks cute buttoned or tied up, a tote bag to hold all of your beach essentials, a maxi dress that can do double duty as a beach coverup, and a shift dress, which can easily take you from the office to the beach.

Check out the campaign images below and be sure to head to Lilly Pulitzer or Goop to shop the line.