How Is It Possible Lilly Pulitzer JUST Launched Swimwear?

How is it possible that Lilly Pulitzer swimsuits have never existed? The brand is the epitome of summer favorites—like colorful rompers and playful dresses in recognizable, bold prints. The fact that the Cult of Lilly hasn't demanded a "Crash the Bash" bikini or a "Shady Lady" one-piece is frankly confusing.

Thankfully, though, on February 15, Lilly Pulitzer officially dropped its first swimsuit collection. Consider it a late Valentine's Day present that was well worth the wait.

The collection is exactly what you'd expect: a mixture of one-pieces and bikinis decked out in abstract palm-tree prints. The pieces come with removable cups and adjustable straps, so you can get that perfect fit. And even better, prices aren't crazy. You can grab a bikini top for as low as $68 or one of the colorful one-pieces for $148.

Take a peek at the Lilly Pulitzer swimsuit line below and head to the website for more.

CAY TWIST BANDEAU BIKINI TOP

Grab a cute two-piece swimsuit with removable straps.

AZALEA ONE PIECE SUIT

Make sure you don't miss out on this classic silhouette.

ISLE LATTICE ONE PIECE SUIT

Show off a little bit of skin with a lace-up design.

GUAVA TRIANGLE BIKINI TOP

You can't go wrong with a timeless triangle style.

ISLE LATTICE ONE PIECE SUIT

Keep things chic with a solid design from Lilly Pulitzer's swimsuit launch.

BLOSSOM UNDERWIRE BIKINI TOP

Make sure you have extra support with a bikini that includes underwire.

LANAI HALTER ONE PIECE SUIT

Cop this halter design, which will accentuate your curves.

BLISS HALTER TANKINI TOP

Grab a tankini from the Lilly Pulitzer swimsuit collection for extra coverage.

