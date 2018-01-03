The Lilly Pulitzer Sale That Had a 100,000 Person Waitlist Is Back

Brace yourselves. One of the most epic sales of the year is almost here again. On January 3, Lilly Pulitzer will kick off another edition of the bi-annual After-Party Sale. If you're not already freaking out, you should be. During the last After-Party Sale back in August, 100,000 people were waiting in the digital lines to gain access to the website. Yep, this party gets pretty wild. So you might as well get to shopping now.

First things first, you're going to need an effective shopping strategy. We've gathered everything that's on our wishlist below. You can also get ahead of the game by checking out the racks a Lilly Pulitzer store in your area.

VIDEO: Here's Your First Look at Lilly Pulitzer's Next After-Party Sale

Go ahead and reserve your spot in the queue. The digital line is crucial for making sure all of the eager shoppers won't crash the Lilly Pulitzer website. So just make sure you don't end up being number 97,567 in line because it will all be over after 11:59 p.m. on January 4.