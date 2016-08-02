The Best Lightweight Sweaters for Your Overly Air Conditioned Office

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty
Caroline Vazzana
Aug 02, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

With temperatures reaching upward of 90 or 100 degrees, dressing for a heat wave can be tough. (Oh #HeatDome, how you thrill us!) We’ve already broken down the best ways to dress for these humid days with lightweight cotton, silk, and linen pieces, but what about what happens when you step into your giant, incredibly air conditioned office? The transition from one extreme to another isn’t so easy to dress for.

If you’re inside most of the day working behind a desk (like us!), it’s pretty much a given that between the blasting air-conditioning and your lack of movement, you will get cold. Our favorite remedy? A lightweight summer sweater. Thin cashmere or cotton is super easy to pack in your bag on the way to work and to throw over your dress or skirt-and-shirt combo once you’re sitting at your desk. From oversized cardigans to sweet pink options, we’ve got you covered (literally). Below, shop the 7 most stylish lightweight sweaters to ward off goosebumps during your 9-to-5 grind.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Cos

An oversized turtleneck is super cozy to snuggle up in. 

COS available at cosstores.com $290 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Zara

Play up the light tan hue of this sweater by pairing it with a gold pleated skirt. 

Zara available at zara.com $26 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Frame

Silk and cashmere make this option super luxe. 

Frame Denim available at net-a-porter.com $205 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

J. Crew

A cardigan is an easy option that you can drape over your shoulders in and out of the office. 

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $50 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Equipment

The loose fit of this sweater makes it the perfect option for easy layering. 

Equipment available at net-a-porter.com $270 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Tibi

This asymmetrical sweater is great because it won’t break up or overwhelm a petite frame. 

Tibi available at tibi.com $495 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Banana Republic

For days that are extra hot outside, an elbow-length sweater is just the thing you need. 

Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.com $48 (originally $68) SHOP NOW

