The Most Popular Shearling-Lined Jacket in Hollywood Is Only $90 Right Now

Image zoom Raymond Hall/Getty Images

A denim jacket might not have enough insulation to get you through the coldest of winter days, but a fleece-lined denim jacket? Well that, my friend, is the casual, winter-ready outerwear piece of our dreams. And it seems like every style star has one stashed in her closet for those chilly casual days.

When it's too could to think about putting together a picture-perfect look, shearling denim jackets easily get the job done. Throw one on with a pair of jeans or sweats, and voilà ... street-style star goals with minimal effort.

Kate Bosworth, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few of Hollywood's fashionistas who have a shearling denim jacket in their closets. And they all seem to own the same exact style: Levi's Shearling-Trimmed Trucker Jacket.

The piece is usually $128, but Nordstrom just quietly dropped the price to $90. There's no telling how long the retailer will keep the price this low or — more importantly — when the inventory will sell out. But this is definitely the kind of deal that I wouldn't sleep on.

Kate Mara

Image zoom BG022/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Shop Now: Levi's Shearling-Trimmed Trucker Jacket, $90 (Originally $128); nordstrom.com.

Gigi Hadid

Image zoom Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Shop Now: Levi's Shearling-Trimmed Trucker Jacket, $90 (Originally $128); nordstrom.com.

Kate Bosworth

Image zoom Lionsgate

Shop Now: Levi's Shearling-Trimmed Trucker Jacket, $90 (Originally $128); nordstrom.com.

Elsa Hosk

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Shop Now: Levi's Shearling-Trimmed Trucker Jacket, $90 (Originally $128); nordstrom.com.

Diane Kruger

Image zoom Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Shop Now: Levi's Shearling-Trimmed Trucker Jacket, $90 (Originally $128); nordstrom.com.