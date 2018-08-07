This is the Biggest Trend for Fall (And You Might Already Have it in Your Closet)

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Aug 07, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are trends that your future self will be embarrassed to admit that you ever wore. And then there are trends that just get better with time. And leopard print falls more into that category. I know leopard print isn't exactly groundbreaking. We'd even consider the animal motif a staple that every woman should own. But next fall, leopard will sky rocket to a never-before-seen level — like all-over-your-Instagram-feed level.

No items are off limits — shoes, tops, jewelry are all a go. And you'll score double fashion points for leopard print skirts, whether denim minis or silky maxis. It's time to get excited (and start shopping) fall's next big trend. All of the style inspiration you need is just ahead, plus shopping links inspired by each style star's outfit.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

1 of 13 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Go for a Cool Bomber

available at Bloomingdales $90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 13 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Flowy Pants

available at Saks $180 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Try Peplum

available at Lane Bryant $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 13 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Grab a Jacket

available at Free People $128 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 13 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Suit Up

available at ASOS $48 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 13 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Add a Fluffy Twist

available at Revolve $169 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 13 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Slip on a Skirt

available at Need Supply $270 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 13 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Test Out Grays

available at ASOS $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 13 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Rock a Pair of Gloves

available at Net-a-Porter $290 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 13 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Throw on a Long Jacket

available at Anthropologie $218 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 13 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Mix in Casual Pieces

available at Nasty Gal $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 13 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Add a Polished Blazer

available at Neiman Marcus $145 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 13 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Rock a Maxi Dress

available at Saks $595 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!