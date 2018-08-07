This is the Biggest Trend for Fall (And You Might Already Have it in Your Closet)

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are trends that your future self will be embarrassed to admit that you ever wore. And then there are trends that just get better with time. And leopard print falls more into that category. I know leopard print isn't exactly groundbreaking. We'd even consider the animal motif a staple that every woman should own. But next fall, leopard will sky rocket to a never-before-seen level — like all-over-your-Instagram-feed level.

No items are off limits — shoes, tops, jewelry are all a go. And you'll score double fashion points for leopard print skirts, whether denim minis or silky maxis. It's time to get excited (and start shopping) fall's next big trend. All of the style inspiration you need is just ahead, plus shopping links inspired by each style star's outfit.

