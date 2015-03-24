whitelogo
whitelogo
Leopard-Print Coats
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Clothing
Leopard-Print Coats
InStyle.com
Mar 24, 2015 @ 4:11 pm
Leopard
Mena Suvari in L.A.M.B.
Brad Barket/ Getty
Leopard
Kate Moss in vintage
Pacific Coast
Leopard
Sophia Bush in a Moschino jacket
Richie Buxo/Splash
Leopard
Mary J. Blige wearing Michael Kors
Maury Phillips/WireImage
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Brad Barket/ Getty
Leopard
Mena Suvari in L.A.M.B.
Advertisement
2 of 4
Pacific Coast
Leopard
Kate Moss in vintage
3 of 4
Richie Buxo/Splash
Leopard
Sophia Bush in a Moschino jacket
Advertisement
4 of 4
Maury Phillips/WireImage
Leopard
Mary J. Blige wearing Michael Kors
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!