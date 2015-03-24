Leopard-Print Coats

InStyle.com
Mar 24, 2015 @ 4:11 pm
Leopard
pinterest
Leopard
Mena Suvari in L.A.M.B.
Brad Barket/ Getty
Leopard
pinterest
Leopard
Kate Moss in vintage
Pacific Coast
Leopard
pinterest
Leopard
Sophia Bush in a Moschino jacket
Richie Buxo/Splash
Leopard
pinterest
Leopard
Mary J. Blige wearing Michael Kors
Maury Phillips/WireImage
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Brad Barket/ Getty

Leopard

Mena Suvari in L.A.M.B.
Advertisement
2 of 4 Pacific Coast

Leopard

Kate Moss in vintage
3 of 4 Richie Buxo/Splash

Leopard

Sophia Bush in a Moschino jacket
Advertisement
4 of 4 Maury Phillips/WireImage

Leopard

Mary J. Blige wearing Michael Kors

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!