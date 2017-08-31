The Classic Staple That Will Complete Your Fall Wardrobe

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Alexis Bennett
Aug 31, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Looking for the perfect piece to add to your closet for fall? Well, you might already have the item in your closet. It's yellow black and has spots all over. Yep, it's the forever-in-style leopard print. 

During a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show fitting, model Elsa Hosk incorporated the must-have print into her outfit. The 28-year-old star's vintage Junior Gaultier jacket proves that the timeless print is really all you need to make a head-turning statement this fall.

What we love the most about the wild print top, is how it acts as a neutral. So you can pretty much wear it with just about anything. Hosk used her animal-print jacket to carry her summery RE/DONE skirt into the fall. But there are so many ways to wear leopard this season.

If you're in need of something a bit more elevated, a spotted wrap dress is the way to go. You could throw your leather jacket over it and strap up some boots, and you'll be good to go. If you're looking for a more subtle way to get the feline look, a crossbody bag or a silk scarf will do the trick.

VIDEO: Check Out Elle Fanning's Cat Dress

 

Check out some of our favorite leopard pieces below to inspire you this fall.

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Lark & Ro Classic Cap-Sleeve Wrap Dress

Lark & Ro $45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Corbin Genuine Calf Hair Slide Loafer

Halogen $90 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Tilden leopard-print mesh turtleneck top

Ganni $115 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Medium Ginny Leather Camera Bag

Michael Michael Kors $228 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Leopard-print faux fur coat

J. Crew $300 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Leopard Teeth Silk Bandana

Rockins $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Marmalade Leopard Print Buckle Bootie

Topshop $100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Leopard Print Wrap Dress

Bardot $99 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Leopard Faux Fur Short Jacket

Hilfiger Collection $645 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!