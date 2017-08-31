The Classic Staple That Will Complete Your Fall Wardrobe

Looking for the perfect piece to add to your closet for fall? Well, you might already have the item in your closet. It's yellow black and has spots all over. Yep, it's the forever-in-style leopard print.

During a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show fitting, model Elsa Hosk incorporated the must-have print into her outfit. The 28-year-old star's vintage Junior Gaultier jacket proves that the timeless print is really all you need to make a head-turning statement this fall.

What we love the most about the wild print top, is how it acts as a neutral. So you can pretty much wear it with just about anything. Hosk used her animal-print jacket to carry her summery RE/DONE skirt into the fall. But there are so many ways to wear leopard this season.

If you're in need of something a bit more elevated, a spotted wrap dress is the way to go. You could throw your leather jacket over it and strap up some boots, and you'll be good to go. If you're looking for a more subtle way to get the feline look, a crossbody bag or a silk scarf will do the trick.

Check out some of our favorite leopard pieces below to inspire you this fall.