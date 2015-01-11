Golden Globes Weekend: See Nominee Lena Dunham's Best Red Carpet Style Moments Ever

When you think of risk-taking fashion, Lena Dunham is surely one of the first people to come to mind. Last year saw the Girls star hitting the red carpet more than ever before, and Dunham definitely stepped up to the sartorial plate.

In honor of her third Golden Globe nod for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy (she won in 2013!), we're taking a look back at Dunham's best red carpet moments ever. From the gorgeous teal Prada gown she wore to the 2013 Emmy Awards to her bright yellow Zac Posen gown at last year's Golden Globes to the memorable Giambattista Valli creation she worked at the 2014 Emmys, check out Dunham's most unforgettable red carpet moments in our gallery!

