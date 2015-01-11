Golden Globes Weekend: See Nominee Lena Dunham's Best Red Carpet Style Moments Ever

Jan 11, 2015 @ 3:31 pm

When you think of risk-taking fashion, Lena Dunham is surely one of the first people to come to mind. Last year saw the Girls star hitting the red carpet more than ever before, and Dunham definitely stepped up to the sartorial plate.

In honor of her third Golden Globe nod for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy (she won in 2013!), we're taking a look back at Dunham's best red carpet moments ever. From the gorgeous teal Prada gown she wore to the 2013 Emmy Awards to her bright yellow Zac Posen gown at last year's Golden Globes to the memorable Giambattista Valli creation she worked at the 2014 Emmys, check out Dunham's most unforgettable red carpet moments in our gallery!

1 of 14 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Creatures of the Wind, 2015

Dunham stole the show at the season four premiere of Girls in a Creatures of the Wine cold-shoulder dress with colorful embroidery. Black sandals and Dunham's signature eyeliner completed the look.

2 of 14 John Shearer/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

In Giambattista Valli Couture, 2014

Affectionately dubbed the "cupcake dress," Dunham swept onto the red carpet at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in a Giambattista Valli couture design-a pale pink pajama-inspired top tucked into an extravagantly ruffled ombré skirt.
3 of 14 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

In Giambattista Valli Couture, 2014

The Girls star struck a fierce pose at the Charles James: Beyond Fashion Costume Institute Gala in a full floral-embroidered Giambattista Valli couture number with a high-low hemline.
4 of 14 Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

In Marc Jacobs, 2014

Not one to shy away from the spotlight, Dunham stood out on the red carpet at the 2014 Point Honors New York Gala in a bronze all-over sequined Marc Jacobs gown.
5 of 14 Mark Davis/Getty Images

In Isa Arfen, 2014

Dunham attended the Television Academy Presents an Evening With Girls event, selecting a playfully artsy Isa Arfen shift dress with strappy nude Jimmy Choo flats for the occasion.

6 of 14 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Erdem, 2014

For the U.K. Season 3 premiere of Girls, Dunham tapped her girly side for with a black-and-white floral lace Erdem frock and black sling-backs.

7 of 14 Karwai Tang/WireImage

In Reed Krakoff, 2014

Dunham hit the 2014 Writers Guild Awards in a fierce black-and-white printed strapless Reed Krakoff dress and black strappy heels.
8 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In Zac Posen, 2014

The Girls star lit up the red carpet at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards in a sunny yellow Zac Posen mermaid gown with a strapless bustier neckline and sculpted bodice. To finish her look: A strand of Harry Winston diamonds and darling side-swept strands.

9 of 14 Michael Stewart/WireImage

In Rochas, 2014

Dunham was positively glowing at the Girls Season 3 New York premiere in an exquisite silver crystal-embroidered Rochas frock, piling on the bling with crystal-embellished Jimmy Choos.

10 of 14

In Prada, 2013

Dunham took a more fanciful direction at the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in a teal silk-gazaar Prada ballgown sprinkled with standout roses.
11 of 14 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In Thakoon, 2013

Dunham took home the award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Comedy Series at the 65th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in a custom strapless color-blocked fuchsia-orange Thakoon dress with nude Jimmy Choo peep-toes.

12 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In Zac Posen, 2013

Dunham arrived at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in an aubergine off-the-shoulder sculpted Zac Posen creation.
13 of 14 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

In Valentino, 2013

Dunham embraced the one-piece wonder and slipped on a strapless black-and-ivory Valentino jumpsuit with black pumps for the Season 2 premiere of Girls in New York City.

14 of 14 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Prada, 2012

The Emmy award-nominee arrived at the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in a navy lace Prada gown with a pale blue underlining.

