8 Leggings with Pockets So You Can Easily Carry Your Phone and Keys on Your Next Workout

If you've ever went on a run with your cell phone and house keys in your hand, then you know how essential leggings with pockets are. There's nothing more annoying than listening to your keys jingle with every step or trying to grasp everything in your sweaty palms. Sure leaving everything at home might sound like a good idea, but maybe you'll want to grab a water bottle while you're out. That's where a pair of leggings with pockets would come in handy as you take on your fitness goals.

We've got you covered. Ahead, you'll discover our favorite workout leggings with pockets. The designs include stretchy pants with side pockets and options that have hidden pouches in the waistband. Either way, you'll be able to bring all of your must-haves along for your next workout.

Keep scrolling to check out the best leggins with pockets.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Power Epic Run Crop Tights

Work up a sweat in a pair of leggings that have a zip pocket on the waist band.

Nike $65 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

PhD Wind Tights

Stay moving and keep all of your essentials on you with a pair of windproof leggings that also have pockets.

$140 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Loose Fit Marl Rib Leggings

Stay stylish and equipped with everything you need with Ivy Park's side-pocket leggings.

Ivy Park $65 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Embrace Leggings

Grab an affordable version that will also get you through the toughest workouts.

C9 $30 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Colorblock Side Stripe Leggings

Brighten things up with a pair of blue leggings with pockets.

Tory Sport $128 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Active Mesh-Pocket Leggings

Get your hands on a pair of leggings with three pockets. This one has two on the sides, plus a hidden key pocket in the waistband.

Forever 21 $20 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Lil' Mineral High Waist Leggings

Hit the gym in these cozy leggings with pockets and never have to worry about where to hide your locker key.

Zella $65 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

PLAY HIGH WAISTED POCKET LEGGING

Slip into a high-waist pair of leggings with pockets for your next sweat session.

Aerie by American Eagle $30 (Originally $35) SHOP NOW

