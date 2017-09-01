The $54 Leggings That Make You Look Slimmer

I always wear leggings when I travel. I'll be frank and say that I never understood people who dress to the nines for a flight. It's impractical, uncomfortable, and downright annoying, especially without the luxury of TSA PreCheck and expedited security. But just because I don't want to wear a dress and heels to the airport doesn't mean that I have a blatant disregard for what I look like. After all, the right pair of leggings can take you from morning to night with a few minor outfit adjustments (mainly shoes).

When I stumbled upon Soma's Slimming Leggings, I was initially skeptical. First off, they're billed to take up to one-inch off your waist, and each pair comes equipped with a compression waistband that tucks in your stomach. Suffice it to say, they didn't sound ideal for sitting down on a plane for hours. But once I tried them on, I drank the proverbial Kool-Aid. Not only do they have the uncanny ability to create a slimming effect—they're made from a stretch lycra material that's incredibly comfortable, with special wicking properties that keep you cool and dry, even when you sweat.

Plus, the fabric is 100 percent opaque, so you don't need to worry about having a Lululemon see-through debacle in public, and I can proudly attest that they retain their shape after several washes. They also go with just about everything: a crop top and sneakers, a sweater and over-the-knee boots, a blazer and heels à la Kim Kardashian. And when you consider that the athleisure trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, their versatility increases tenfold. Really, it's worth keeping a few pairs in rotation.

BUY: Soma Slimming Leggings, $54; soma.com