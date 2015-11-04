Leather Moto Jackets That Will Instantly Update Your Fall Look

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Alexandra DeRosa
Nov 04, 2015 @ 5:45 pm

Your wardrobe isn't complete without a leather jacket in your closet. The moto cut in particular brings a level of badass sophistication to any look, and the best part is that you can pick one up at any price point, as impressive faux leather styles are available at affordable retailers like Zara and Topshop. If you wish to opt for a real leather option, know that it will be worth the price-per-wear, as you can rock it now solo and later under a weightier winter coat. Below, we shop out 6 not-so-basic leather jackets you'll love.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Topshop

$110; topshop.com

2 of 6 Courtesy

Genuine People

$49; genuine-people.com

3 of 6 Courtesy

Whistles

$660; whistles.com

4 of 6 Courtesy

Reiss

$845; reiss.com

5 of 6 Courtesy

Zara

$189; zara.com

6 of 6 Courtesy

J. Crew

$550; jcrew.com

