Leather Bombers

InStyle.com
Mar 25, 2015 @ 7:34 pm
Bomber Jackets
pinterest
Bomber Jackets
Jennifer Lopez
Dara Kushner/Infusny
Bomber Jackets
pinterest
Bomber Jackets
Lindsay Lohan
Fame
Bomber Jackets
pinterest
Bomber Jackets
Madonna in Roberto Cavalli
Bauer-Griffin
Bomber Jackets
pinterest
Bomber Jackets
Christina Applegate in Divided
Roger Karnbad/Celebrity
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Dara Kushner/Infusny

Bomber Jackets

Jennifer Lopez
Advertisement
2 of 4 Fame

Bomber Jackets

Lindsay Lohan
3 of 4 Bauer-Griffin

Bomber Jackets

Madonna in Roberto Cavalli
Advertisement
4 of 4 Roger Karnbad/Celebrity

Bomber Jackets

Christina Applegate in Divided

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!