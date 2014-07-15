Style File: Lauren Conrad's 10 Best Red Carpet Looks

Lauren Conrad has come a long way since her Laguna Beach days, but her style? It's been impeccable since day one. After retiring from reality TV, the star-turned-designer launched several successful lines, including her affordable Kohl's collection LC Lauren Conrad and her slightly more upscale Paper Crown line.

With an eye for beauty and a hand for design, LC and her myriad of talents have proven that she can hold her own in the competitive world of fashion. And clearly, that has translated quite well onto the red carpet. Let's backtrack to her earlier days—the star stunned at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards in a sweeping Pamella Roland gown that hinted at just a whisper of pink (above, left).

Fast forward six years and LC nailed it again in a Camilla and Marc wide-leg one-piece (center). And most recently, she literally turned heads in an extravagant headpiece that matched her polka dot Paper Crown dress at the Kentucky Derby (right).

