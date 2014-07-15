Style File: Lauren Conrad's 10 Best Red Carpet Looks

Steve Granitz/WireImage, Stephen Lovekin/WireImage, Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
Andrea Cheng
Jul 15, 2014 @ 11:03 am

Lauren Conrad has come a long way since her Laguna Beach days, but her style? It's been impeccable since day one. After retiring from reality TV, the star-turned-designer launched several successful lines, including her affordable Kohl's collection LC Lauren Conrad and her slightly more upscale Paper Crown line.

With an eye for beauty and a hand for design, LC and her myriad of talents have proven that she can hold her own in the competitive world of fashion. And clearly, that has translated quite well onto the red carpet. Let's backtrack to her earlier days—the star stunned at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards in a sweeping Pamella Roland gown that hinted at just a whisper of pink (above, left).

Fast forward six years and LC nailed it again in a Camilla and Marc wide-leg one-piece (center). And most recently, she literally turned heads in an extravagant headpiece that matched her polka dot Paper Crown dress at the Kentucky Derby (right).

For a comprehensive overview of her style, see all 10 of Lauren Conrad's best looks on the red carpet.

1 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pamella Roland, 2007

Conrad was a Grecian goddess at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards-she swept onto the red carpet in a pale pink Pamella Roland gown that she accessorized with jewelry by Loree Rodkin and Kaviar and Kind, and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Pogah Couture, 2008

LC flaunted her svelte frame at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in a plunging white-metallic Pogah Couture mini dress, complete with Le Vian jewelry, a Kara Ross clutch, and metallic Sergio Rossi peep-toes.

3 of 10 Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Lauren Conrad, 2008

The reality star-turned-designer arrived at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards in one of her own creations-a ground-grazing strapless empire gown embellished with a floral brooch.
Advertisement
4 of 10 Scott Gries/Getty Images

3.1 Phillip Lim, 2008

LC struck a pose with co-star Audrina Patridge at The Hills season four finale party in a bedazzled 3.1 Phillip Lim mini and metallic Christian Louboutin peep-toes.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Topshop, 2010

Conrad looked elegant in a plunging, tiered gray Topshop gown with strappy metallic heels and House of Lavande jewelry at the VH1 Save The Music Gala in New York.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ARCADE

BCBG Max Azria, 2011

Conrad shimmered on the red carpet at the 2nd Annual Autumn Party in a plunging sequined BCBG Max Azria mini, neutralizing over-the-top shine with delicate gold jewelry and neutral accessories.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Gimini/ABACAUSA.COM

Paper Crown, 2012

Conrad hosted a Susan G. Komen for the Cure benefit gala in a design from her Paper Crown line, which boasted a lace bustier and a long black skirt.
Advertisement
8 of 10 Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Camilla and Marc, 2013

The star embraced the one-piece wonder at Cotton's 24 Hour Runway Show with a black wide-leg Camilla and Marc jumpsuit, topping it off with her signature glam waves and a fuchsia lip.
Advertisement
9 of 10 Stephen J. Cohen/WireImage

Paper Crown, 2013

Conrad graced the Julep Ball 2013 during the 139th Kentucky Derby in a gray lace bustier Paper Crown gown that she accessorized with a statement hair clip.
Advertisement
10 of 10 Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

Paper Crown, 2013

The ombre beauty hit the 139th Kentucky Derby and turned heads with a winning ensemble. She topped off her nude-and-white polka dot Paper Crown sheath with a dramatic floral fascinator and nude pumps.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!