Everything in Lauren Conrad's Maternity Collection is on Sale (and Under $50!)

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Jun 14, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

We've always adored everything that Lauren Conrad creates, from her jewelry to her swimsuits, but now she has a new line for us to obsess over. We instantly fell in love with the LC Lauren Conrad Maternity designs when they dropped last week. And now, we're even more excited because every single item in the 12-piece collection is currently on sale. That means you can score Conrad's angelic style for less than $50.

You'll find dreamy dresses that are comfortable enough for expectant mothers, and they are made with all of the fashion-forward details that stylish moms love. Conrad also created the perfect pair of maternity pants, which feature a stretchy stomach panel and a slimming silhouette. The pieces are so pretty new mommys will want to wear them even after their pregnancy is over.

VIDEO: Take a Tour of Lauren Conrad's $4.5 Million Home

Don't take our word for it. Scroll down to see our favorite items from the LC Lauren Conrad Maternity line below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Eyelet Lace-Up Top

$33 (Originally $48) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Lace Inset Tee

$33 (Originally $48) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Chambray Off-the-Shoulder Dress

$44 (Originally $64) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Belly Panel Jeggings

$35 (Originally $54) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Smocked Off-the-Shoulder Top

$33 (Originally $48) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Cold-Shoulder Lace Top

$33 (Originally $48) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Pleated Fit & Flare Dress

$44 (Originally $64) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Cold-Shoulder Empire Dress

$47 (Originally $68) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Crochet Tank

$28 (Originally $40) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Off-the-Shoulder Sheath Dress

$42 (Originally $60) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!