Everything in Lauren Conrad's Maternity Collection is on Sale (and Under $50!)

We've always adored everything that Lauren Conrad creates, from her jewelry to her swimsuits, but now she has a new line for us to obsess over. We instantly fell in love with the LC Lauren Conrad Maternity designs when they dropped last week. And now, we're even more excited because every single item in the 12-piece collection is currently on sale. That means you can score Conrad's angelic style for less than $50.

You'll find dreamy dresses that are comfortable enough for expectant mothers, and they are made with all of the fashion-forward details that stylish moms love. Conrad also created the perfect pair of maternity pants, which feature a stretchy stomach panel and a slimming silhouette. The pieces are so pretty new mommys will want to wear them even after their pregnancy is over.

