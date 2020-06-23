Affordable Bike Shorts and Crop Tops by a Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce-Approved Designer Just Launched
They always wear this designer on stage.
If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to wear a concert wardrobe worthy of Beyoncé, keep dreaming. But if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like if someone who designed her wardrobe made something you could wear in your day-to-day life, well you’re actually in luck because LaQuan Smith’s latest collection with Revolve just dropped.
The Queens-born designer made the famous crystal bodysuits from Beyoncé’s On the Run II tour. He’s also the man responsible for squeezing Kim Kardashian into a barely breathable black latex dress that went viral. And just when you thought he couldn’t be more iconic, he very well may be the only man that can get Jennifer Lopez to wear a cardigan. While his current clientele is star-studded, his career actually started by dressing the modest Hasidic Jewish women from neighboring Brooklyn communities. Evidently, LaQuan Smith has the range.
He has further proved his ability to quite literally do it all by most recently launching a more accessible and affordable collection with Revolve. The pieces aren’t necessarily what you’d see Beyoncé wear on stage, but they’re definitely something Queen B would wear from her living room to her kitchen. Which of course means they’re all perfect for 2020.
The collection feels like Beyoncé at her most subtle, with no frills mesh dresses and low-rise bike shorts. It’s basically what the famous would wear on a down day and what we normals would wear to the club. Thankfully, while we wait for that fateful day of blissful and sweaty human interaction, everything in the LaQuan Smith x Revolve collection is also comfortable enough to lounge in alone while watching Homecoming on Netflix. That’s what Beyoncé would probably want anyway.
Shop the LaQuan Smith x Revolve collection while it’s still in stock below.
