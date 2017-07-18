Curvy Girls, These Chic Tops Are Buy One Get One Free!

Alexis Bennett
Jul 18, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

You might want to sit down for this one (and grab your debit card). Lane Bryant is hosting a sale to end all sales. Nearly every section on the website has unbelievable deals. You'll find bras and panties, swimsuits, and accessories with marked down prices. But the buy one get free deal on blouses is probably the most impressive offering that's happening right now.

Lane Bryant is known for carrying a variety of stylish designs for curvy women, so you're sure to find something good. But that's only if you move fast. Some of the chic tops are already starting to sell out. And the BOGO will only be around through July 19.

Since you'll probably be indulging in a little shopping this weekend anyway, you might as well score a free gift with your purchase. Keep scrolling to discover our favorite BOGO free tops from Lane Bryant below.

ONE-SHOULDER TOP WITH RUFFLE

$40 SHOP NOW
SLEEVELESS CHOKER-NECK TOP

$35 SHOP NOW
BELTED ASYMMETRICAL PEPLUM TOP

$55 SHOP NOW
FLORAL BLOUSE BY PRABAL GURUNG

$70 (Originally $88) SHOP NOW
BELTED OFF-THE-SHOULDER TOP

$40 (Originally $55) SHOP NOW
OFF-THE-SHOULDER TOP

$55 SHOP NOW
CAGE-SLEEVE DOLMAN TOP

$40 SHOP NOW
COLORBLOCK TEE BY PRABAL GURUNG

$20 (Originally $38) SHOP NOW
COLD-SHOULDER TOP

$40 SHOP NOW
LACE-UP TEE

$30 SHOP NOW

