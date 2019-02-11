Lady Gaga Wore Underwear and Little Else to a Grammys After-Party

Image zoom Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

We're getting a lot of Lady Gaga this awards season, thanks to her award-winning turn as Ally in A Star Is Born. And because of that, we're getting a glimpse at a difference that exists between her public persona as Lady Gaga the singer, and Lady Gaga the actress. The movie star Gaga likes to channel her inner old-Hollywood diva when she's celebrating film. Remember that elegant Valentino gown at the 2019 Golden Globes? Nothing short of perfection.

But when she's in songstress mode, it's a completely difference ballgame. For the Grammy Awards red carpet this year, she went with a sparkling Celine gown with a dramatic ruffle detail. Of course, it wasn't as in-your-face as those booty shorts from two years ago, but she made up for that at Mark Ronson's Club Heartbreak Grammy After Party. Lady Gaga changed out of the sparkly gown and stripped down to her undies. Literally, all she had on was a Natori Bra ($68; nordstrom.com) and lace panties layered with fishnets and a sparkly blazer that hung off of her shoulder. It's something we could see her performing in for her Vegas revue.

Princess-y gown one minute and straight-from-the-bedroom undies the next? When you're Lady Gaga you can honestly do whatever you want.