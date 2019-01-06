Lady Gaga Graces the Golden Globes Red Carpet Covered in Hundreds of Diamonds

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

We can always count on Lady Gaga to deliver a jaw-dropping moment on the red carpet. So, naturally, she went all out for the 2019 Golden Globes, hitting the scene in a couture Valentino gown, with a train that required two people to hold. And we can't forget to mention her accessories: those Giuseppe Zanotti heels and — the hero piece — that blinding Tiffany & Co. necklace.

It's called the Tiffany Aurora, and the amount of precious stones incorporated into the luxurious piece is astronomical, with a 20 carat pear-shaped drop, a combination of pear-shaped and round brilliant diamonds of over 60 carats, and a whopping 300 diamonds in total. Of course, a necklace like this is priceless, but even if you have a couple extra million dollars that you're willing to drop, don't expect to walk into a Tiffany & Co. store and purchase this one.

“The necklace was crafted especially for Lady Gaga and carefully made by hand from beginning to end in the Tiffany Workshop," Melvyn Kirtley, Chief Gemologist of Tiffany & Co., tells InStyle.com. "The scintillating center stone is surrounded by a galaxy of mixed-cut diamonds that are set to accentuate this radiant gemstone. Our design approach was to create a piece that was both intricate and modern in its boldness, something that flowed beautifully on the neck – a signature of Tiffany craftsmanship.”

Now that's exactly how you own a red carpet.