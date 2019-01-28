The Zoomed-in Photos of Lady Gaga’s SAG Awards Jewelry and Dior Gown Will Blow Your Mind

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Whether it's the Golden Globes or the SAG Awards, you can always count on Lady Gaga to show up to the red carpet in a headline-making look. And that's exactly what the singer-turned-actress did last night, stunning in Jimmy Choo pumps ($516; farfetch.com) and a haute couture Dior gown that first made its debut on the brand's runway just a week ago. The glamorous high-slit dress, which took two couturiers 250 hours to create, included almost 50 feet of fabric trimmed with handmade fringe.

The one-of-a-kind gown was perfectly paired with the most glamorous choker we've ever laid eyes on. The gold-and-platinum statement piece was from the upcoming 2019 Tiffany Blue Book Collection and included a jaw-dropping 16 carats of sustainably sourced diamonds.

Proving that more is, well, more, she added attention-grabbing Tiffany & Co. butterfly wing-shaped earrings and layered on not one, but four Tiffany & Co. T True narrow bracelets, which retail for $4,800 each.

I guess we have another A+ outfit to add to Gaga's ever-growing list of red carpet wins.