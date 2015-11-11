6 Reasons to Fall for the Lace-Up Sweater

Alexandra DeRosa
Nov 11, 2015 @ 4:15 pm

Over the summer, the same top kept popping up on our Instagram feeds—you know, the black, long sleeve Reformation shirt with a lace-up, plunging neckline. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, and Candice Swanepoel, to name a few, welcomed the style into their wardrobe making it a wardrobe must-have, and just like that...it was sold out. 

Luckily, for fall, designers like Isabel Marant (above) took note and crafted warmer variations in chunky cable knits and wool blends. Keep scrolling to shop our favorites below, and shop now, before it's too late!

Nili Lotan

$875; barneys.com

Intermix

$350; intermixonline.com

ASOS

$51; asos.com

The Kooples

$345; shopbop.com

Wilde Heart

$83; revolveclothing.com

Pixie Market

$52; pixiemarket.com

