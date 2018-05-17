Your Favorite Soft Drink Just Became a Must-Have Summer Fashion Staple

They say drink eight glasses of water a day for great skin. But what they didn't mention was to wear your favorite brand on your swimsuit to instantly turn into a style star. Believe it or not, La Croix swimsuits are trending right now. Yeah, the sparkling water brand somehow turned into the next big thing in swimwear. And people are going crazy over the one-pieces.

Instagram-famous brand Public Space designed the popular La Croix swimsuits, which come in six different colors based off of the sparkling water's different flavors. There's pamplemousse, lime, passionfruit, pure, cran-raspberry, and lemon. What's even better? You don't have to blow your budget to get the trendy suit because it's only $50.

And there's more good news. The brand is also producing swimming trunks (in all six flavors), so make sure you grab one for your favorite guy, too!