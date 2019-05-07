Kylie Jenner Was Giving Little Mermaid Vibes at the Met Gala 

Kylie Jenner has finally arrived to the 2019 Met Gala. The billionaire business woman completely wowed, showing us her interpretation of the Camp-themed exhibit in a Versace mermaid-esque look. The ensemble featured puffy purple feather sleeves and a net-like overlay layered with a flesh-toned bodysuit.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jenner walked the pink carpet with her bae Travis Scott, who looked dapper in a Dior tux. This isn't the couple's first time showing each other some love at the Met gala. Last year, the two love birds walked the glamorous steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art hugging and kissing while wearing coordinating black outfits.

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

It was Jenner's first red-carpet appearance since giving birth to their daughter Stormi. This year's appearance proves that Stormi has the coolest parents on the planet.