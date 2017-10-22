The 5 Wardrobe Staples Kristen Stewart's Stylist is Shopping for Fall

Courtesy

A stylist to some of our favorite big-screen stars, including Kristen Stewart, Julie Bowen, Connie Britton and Kaley Cuoco, Tara Swennen started her career assisting Andrea Lieberman and Rachel Zoe. From there she went on to make a name for herself styling celebrities as well as such memorable ad campaigns as Neutrogena and Got Milk? Here, the A-list stylist shares 5 essential wardrobe staples at deeply discounted prices. 

Alexis Parente
Oct 22, 2017 @ 11:30 am

VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

My personal style tends be fairly classic with a unique twist—I love shopping for pieces on The Outnet as they have timeless wardrobe staples as well as fun and unique accessories at discounted prices.

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Ronald Van Der Kemp Gown

The holidays bring so many occasions to dress up—so I love this classic, elegant-yet-versatile gown. I can be worn as a dress but also double as a coat during the colder seasons. Paired with diamonds it can be worn to any evening event! 

$1,880 (originally $4,700) SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Isabel Marant Cardigan

This cozy knit is super versatile for fall and I love the maroon, foliage-inspired hue.

$299 (originally $785) SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Pierre Balmain Blazer

This is the perfect throw-on over jeans and a tee for fall—it can be dressed down for everyday errands such as grocery shopping or your average workday, or up over a great dress for a fun night on the town!

$687 (originally $1,760) SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Roland Mouret Gown

The dark red color of this gown is classic and its cut is elegant and unique. This is a wardrobe staple that will last decades!

$1,436 ($3,885) SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Stella McCartney Track Pants 

They pair well with any palette, from neutrals to fun neon pops of color, and work well with heel and flats.

$410 SHOP NOW

