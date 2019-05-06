Kris Jenner Channeled Khloé Kardashian at the Met Gala

We can always count on the Kardashian/Jenner sisters to grab our attention at the Met Gala. And — just like her daughters — Kris Jenner is also out here breaking necks. The busy momager, dressed in Tommy Hilfiger, looked just as stunning as her famous daughters.

Jenner arrived on the carpet in a ruched navy jumpsuit with a silver star embellishment decorating the chest. She paired the statement garment with a floor-length tulle opera coat with structured shoulders. But the most extravagant and campy element of her look? A straight blonde bob à la daughter Khloé, which she told E! was requested by her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner.

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Believe it or not, Jenner has only attended the Met Gala three times before this year. Her first appearance was for the "China: Through the Looking Glass" celebration in a red gown. For the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" exhibit, she and boyfriend Corey Gamble matched in all-black outfits. And last year, Jenner leaned into the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme while staying true to her go-to black uniform in a long-sleeve Tommy Hilfiger dress with a jewel-lined neckline.