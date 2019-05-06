Kris Jenner Channeled Khloé Kardashian at the Met Gala
The look marked a major aesthetic shift for the momager.
We can always count on the Kardashian/Jenner sisters to grab our attention at the Met Gala. And — just like her daughters — Kris Jenner is also out here breaking necks. The busy momager, dressed in Tommy Hilfiger, looked just as stunning as her famous daughters.
Jenner arrived on the carpet in a ruched navy jumpsuit with a silver star embellishment decorating the chest. She paired the statement garment with a floor-length tulle opera coat with structured shoulders. But the most extravagant and campy element of her look? A straight blonde bob à la daughter Khloé, which she told E! was requested by her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner.
Believe it or not, Jenner has only attended the Met Gala three times before this year. Her first appearance was for the "China: Through the Looking Glass" celebration in a red gown. For the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" exhibit, she and boyfriend Corey Gamble matched in all-black outfits. And last year, Jenner leaned into the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme while staying true to her go-to black uniform in a long-sleeve Tommy Hilfiger dress with a jewel-lined neckline.