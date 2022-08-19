Kourtney Kardashian Did a Bathroom Photoshoot in the Boldest Version of This Transitional Fall Staple

If anyone could usher in the first whiff of fall by rocking a pink trench coat in a men's restroom — and looking cool while doing it — it's Kourtney Kardashian. In her most recent Instagram post, she wore a bubblegum pink-hued coat with a black bustier, short shorts, and heeled sandals in a backstage photoshoot. Kardashian proved that she can keep her crown as the queen of nouveau-emo street style while fully embracing Barbiecore pink, one of the biggest fashion trends of the summer. Compared to purple highlights and parachute pants — just a couple of her other recent aughts-inspired looks — a pink trench coat is endlessly wearable, with the ability to accessorize a LBD with a dopamine dressing layer or add a daring pop to an office outfit.

Trench coats are undeniably versatile, as proven by the variety of celebrities they've been spotted on through all seasons this year. This spring, Anne Hathaway and Amal Clooney dressed them up in monochromatic looks, while Dua Lipa and Julia Fox went bold by pairing them with micro minis and leather crop tops, respectively. Katie Holmes embodied the phrase "get you a girl who can do both" by wearing an elegant beige style and a black trench paired with briefs and white go-go boots, mere months apart. Kardashian added her name to the list of A-list trench-wearers by perfectly incorporating the garment into her new, edgier style.

If you want to try her unique take on the fall staple, you don't have to shell out major bucks — or take photos in a backstage bathroom on your rockstar husband's tour — to do so. Amazon has plenty of under-$100 options of the celebrity-loved trend, and with fall just around the corner, now's a great time to experiment with trench coats as a transitional piece.

Ready to usher in a new season with a Barbiecore pink look? Browse five Amazon styles, starting at $40, below.

Romwe Waterfall Collar Trench Pea Coat

This $40 blush pink trench with a waterfall collar and optional loose tie is a great lightweight option to incorporate the trend into your wardrobe at an affordable price.

Chrisuno Mid-Length Trench Coat with Detachable Hood

Can't stand an impractical layer? Besides adding a polished look to any outfit, this double-breasted trench with a tie waist has the good fortune of being water-repellant and windproof.

Bellivera Faux Suede Long Trench Coat

The faux fur collar on this thick, knee-length winter trench with a tie waist reminds us of Penny Lane in Almost Famous — perfect for anyone going for an effortlessly cool "I'm with the band" street style.

Guess Double Breasted Trench Coat

Guess always nails an elevated basic, and this baby pink trench is no exception. Black piping and buttons add modern detailing that'll be eye-catching in person and in your next IG photo.

Allegra K Notched Lapel Single Breasted Coat

Looking to take the trend in winter? Amazon shopper-loved jacket brand Allegra K has you covered with multiple long-line options in bubblegum pink hues and beyond. One reviewer called this notched-lapel version "elegant but versatile," and at under $100, it's a great transitional piece to have in your wardrobe for years to come.

