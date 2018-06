1 of 7 Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto.com

Kim Kardashian's 7 Style Must-Haves

Before she became a reality TV star, designer and sought-after pitchwoman Kim Kardashian worked behind the scenes in Hollywood as a celebrity stylist and personal shopper. Now Kardashian uses what she knows about fashion to put together outfits that are guaranteed to land her in the spotlight, so we asked her to name the wardrobe staples she couldn't live without.



-Bronwyn Barnes and Nakisha Williams



A Trench Coat

"Find a great trench coat and you'll look good even if you need to keep it on over your outfit."