Kim Kardashian Is Wearing Sheer Stockings as Pants Now

Kim Kardashian's love for see-through clothing goes way back. We've seen her wear sheer skirts, naked dresses, and even see-through tops and leggings. But what's a girl to do when she's tried it all? Kardashian took her commitment to all things transparent to the next level by wearing a pair of sheer stockings as pants. Seriously.

While grabbing dinner with Kimora Lee Simmons (fingers crossed that there's a Baby Phat collab in the works), Kardashian pulled a glittery pair of Versace tights over a gray bodysuit. Sure, it might be a nightmare if you've got to go to the bathroom, but Kim isn't the type to say no to a fashion challenge.

She finished off the bold outfit with a floor-grazing sweater (I mean, you're going to need a little something to keep you cozy when stepping out in 34-degree temperatures) and anchored the outfit with crystal-embellished Versace sandals.

I'm sure there are several fast-fashion employees sewing as fast as they can to recreate Kim's fun night-out look.