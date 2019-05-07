Kim Kardashian Looks Soaking Wet at the Met Gala 

This isn't Kim Kardashian's first Met Gala rodeo. Back in 2013, when she was pregnant with North West, she made her inaugural appearance, and she has consistently showed up for the fundraising event every single year since.

Kim has drastically switched up her beauty look with each appearance, playing with colored contacts and even bleached eyebrows, but all of her gowns have had a common theme: sexy and ultra tight. Those aren't the first two adjectives that come to mind when I think about this year's "Camp" theme, but Kardashian managed to perfectly marry her sexy aesthetic with the wild essence of Camp.

Kardashian struck a pose on the red carpet steps in a Mugler gown covered in transparent dangling embellishments that gave the appearance of being drenched. It's never just about the dress; Kardashian took her entire look to the next level with a slick-looking glow all over her body, wet-looking hair, see-through sandals, and blue contact lenses (just like mom Kris).

Image zoom David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

A few hours before showing off her 2019 Met Gala look, Kardashian shared photos of her past gowns along with some interesting facts.

Bet you didn't know she was two months pregnant with Saint West when she wore the feathery naked dress below.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

She even admitted that she thought those bleached eyebrows from 2016 were a total mistake.

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And, believe it or not, even Kim Kardashian gets nervous in front of the cameras sometimes, especially in 2017 when she walked the carpet alone. "I was so nervous to go by myself I almost threw up on the way & I had to pee every second," Kardashian explained on her Instagram story.

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty Images

We couldn't tell.