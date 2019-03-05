Kim Kardashian Is Back In Paris And Wearing Head-To-Toe Animal Print

Image zoom AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Animal print has dominated the fashion scene for the last couple seasons, but Kim Kardashian just took the wild trend to the next level. Instead of choosing an accent piece to incorporate into her outfit, Kardashian went with a head-to-toe look, styling a leopard-print onesie with a matching coat, gloves, and lace-up boots ($2,060; net-a-porter.com).

Kim stayed true to her style, ensuring that the jumpsuit was tight enough to show off her curves. The entire look is a vintage Azzedine Alaia design from 1991.

Kim has been having fun lately, digging into the archives of big-name designers from Versace to Mugler. And her outfits aren't the only part of her look inspired by the '90s. Kardashian went retro with her beauty, too, piling on the brown lip liner.

Image zoom Guy Marineau/Getty Images

It looks like Kim Kardashian's officially in a new style era.