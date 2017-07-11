Kim Kardashian Turns $45 Gym Shorts Into a Sexy Braless Look

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian West has access to some of the most luxurious designers in the world. But sometimes a girl just wants to throw on some comfortable sweats and go. And that's exactly what the 36-year-old star did during her latest outing.

She swapped her usual curve-hugging duds for slouchy Adidas track shorts ($45; nordstrom.com). And Kardashian kept the casual vibes going by tucking in a white tank top (shop similar here) and skipping a bra. But this really wouldn't be a Kardashian look without a pair of heels. As expected, Mrs. West elevated the laid back outfit by stepping into a pair of strappy sandals.

The somewhat chill look didn't stop with her clothes. Kardashian also kept things low key in the beauty department. A loose ponytail with a middle part was accented with a soft no-makeup finish, proving that Kardashian can pull off just about any look.