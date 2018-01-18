Let The Royals Show You How To Dress the Kids For The Slopes 

Getty Images
Alexis Parente
Jan 18, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

We are taking snowsuit tips from young Prince William and Prince Harry this ski season and making our little snow bunnies best dressed on the slopes. Stella McCartney kids and Perfect Moment are mixing up those bold colors and bringing us back to the '90s. Designs—like this Mini Rodini ski jacket—are delivering fun prints that will get any and everyone excited for the snow. Try a sporty black pairing—like this North Face triclimate jacket—to keep the little man feeling stylish and pumped for ski school.

VIDEO: Pregnant Kate Middleton Bundles Up Her Baby Bump

Dress your little one up in one of these amazing snowsuit pairings below, and they'll be excited to get on the mountain just as much as you are.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Multicolor Snow Ski Jacket and Bolt Ski Pants

Stella McCartney kids is giving us an updated camouflage this season.

Shop the look: Stella McCartney Snow Ski Jacket, $345; stellamccartney.com. Stella McCartney Bolt Ski Pants, $263; stellamccartney.com.

Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

BOYS' BOUNDARY TRICLIMATE JACKET and SNOWQUEST SUSPENDER PANTS

This red and black snowsuit was made for your little speed demon.

Shop the look: The North Face Boundary Triclimate Jacket, $170; thenorthface.com. The North Face Snowquest Suspender Pants, $110; thenorthface.com.

3 of 6 Courtesy

Huckleberry Stripe Jacket and Pollux Active Purple Mist Pant

Purple and pink stripes with stars? We hit the jackpot!

Shop the look: Molo Hopla Huckleberry Stripe Jacket, $120; molo.com. Molo Pollux Active Purple Mist Pant, $73; molo.com.

Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

PENGUINS WATERPROOF NYLON SKI JACKET and MICE WATERPROOF NYLON CANVAS SKI PANTS

A penguin print can’t be beat on the mountain top.

Shop the look: Mini Rodini Penguins Waterproof Jacket, $246; luisaviaroma.com. Mini Rodini Mice Waterproof Nylon Canvas Ski Pants, $200; luisaviaroma.com.

Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Boys 3-in-1 System Reversible Jacket and Snow Pant

This 3-in-1, reversible jacket is great for on and off the slopes.

Shop the look: C9 Boys 3-in-1 System Reversible Jacket, $60; target.com. C9 Boys Snow Pant, $20; target.com.

Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Super Mojo Jacket and Aurora Flare Pants

This ski season, the kids are wearing pink.

Shop the look: Perfect Moment Super Mojo Jacket, $450; perfectmoment.com. Perfect Moment Aurora Flare Pant, $250; perfectmoment.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!