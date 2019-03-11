Khloé Kardashian Wore a Totally See-Through Bodysuit

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Khloé Kardashian is not going to let Tristan Thompson easily forget what he's missing. A few days after the news of their breakup, Kardashian posted a pic on Instagram wearing a sparkly sheer bodysuit next to her sisters Kourtney and Kendall. The post-breakup look was enough to make any guy feel remorseful. But Khloe's revenge-bodysuit parade didn't stop there.

While celebrating her bestie Malika Haqq's 36th birthday in Vegas, Khloé squeezed into the completely see-through ensemble by Laquan Smith. This isn't your traditional mesh outfit. The fishnet on this one is made with larger holes that mean it pretty much shows more skin than it covers. (The original design left little to the imagination.) For accessories, Kardashian stayed true to theme with naked heels by Gianvito Rossi ($795; fwrd.com), and topped things off with a Dior Saddle belt bag.

Looks like, for Khloé, revenge is best served in a bodysuit.