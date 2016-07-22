7 Key Pieces You Need to Steal Selena Gomez’s Style

The trajectory of Selena Gomez’s style is best described in polar opposites: cheerful Disney kid dressing and carefully edited minimalism. Low-key high school-ready pieces and haute couture. Before and after. Much like her career, friendships, and, well, life in general, the star—who, if can you believe it, is turning 24 today—has taken careful stock of her wardrobe these last couple of years, and revamped it to reflect the powerful women she's become.

The seven pieces here have played an important role in that. Ever since the former wizard of Waverly Place began inching toward a more sophisticated look (roughly around 2014, when she began collaborating with renowned celebrity stylist Kate Young), we’ve seen her rely on these key items time and again to give her fashion cred a lift. Looking to elevate your closet the same way? Below, we’ve pulled together a step-by-step breakdown of exactly which items you need to cop the singer slash actress’ aesthetic and, naturally, our editors’ best tips for wearing each. Wrangling an invite to Taylor Swift’s next girl squad get-together, however, is all on you.