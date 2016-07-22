7 Key Pieces You Need to Steal Selena Gomez’s Style

Alison Syrett Cleary
Jul 22, 2016

The trajectory of Selena Gomez’s style is best described in polar opposites: cheerful Disney kid dressing and carefully edited minimalism. Low-key high school-ready pieces and haute couture. Before and after. Much like her career, friendships, and, well, life in general, the star—who, if can you believe it, is turning 24 today—has taken careful stock of her wardrobe these last couple of years, and revamped it to reflect the powerful women she's become.

The seven pieces here have played an important role in that. Ever since the former wizard of Waverly Place began inching toward a more sophisticated look (roughly around 2014, when she began collaborating with renowned celebrity stylist Kate Young), we’ve seen her rely on these key items time and again to give her fashion cred a lift. Looking to elevate your closet the same way? Below, we’ve pulled together a step-by-step breakdown of exactly which items you need to cop the singer slash actress’ aesthetic and, naturally, our editors’ best tips for wearing each. Wrangling an invite to Taylor Swift’s next girl squad get-together, however, is all on you.

LRDs

No, that R is not a typo! We’re talking about little red dresses, a sassier, spitfire alternative to your classic LBD, here. Since the hue is inherently sexy, follow Sel’s lead by opting for a design with thoughtful, runway-ready details—think structured shapes, high shine paillettes, and contrasting white collars—and understated accessories. Trust us, the color's enough to turn heads.

Power Jumpsuits

Both on the red carpet and off, Gomez has a knack for turning this old school workwear silhouette into an ensemble for the books. Her secret? Impeccable fit (whether you want it tight or slouchy, visit a tailor to get the proportions just right), and sleek accessories for a razor-sharp finish.

Frayed Hem Denim

Beat up cut-offs, knee-baring jeans, hole-y denim jackets—to keep all the distressing in check, Selena reaches more polished items, like stilettos, statement coats, and structured satchel bags, to balance the look out.

Duster Coats

Although Gomez was only nine when Cake released “Short Skirt, Long Jacket,” something about the message stuck: outerwear that hits belong the knee is unbelievably cool. These days, however, she’s been pairing the style with more pants than minis—a winning combination worth copying STAT.

Round Sunglasses

Is there anything tea shades won’t make cooler? If SG’s track record is any indication, probably not. Think of these frames as a built in parachute for your outfits: When the rest of your look seems to be plummeting, this trusty add-on gives it a lift.

Elevated Loungewear

If you’re still stumped on the sleep clothes as real clothes trend, Selena’s go-to formula won’t steer you wrong: matching slouchy separates—or, if you’re looking to mix it up, track pants and a white tee—anchored by a streamlined high heel and boxy handbag. 

