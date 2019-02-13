Kendall Jenner Boldly Wore a Blazer With No Pants (or Shirt)

Image zoom Raymond Hall/Getty Images

When you're the star of a Stuart Weitzman campaign, what do you wear to celebrate? Something to show off the shoes, of course. Kendall Jenner took that idea to extremes last night at the #SWWalk campaign video celebration.

The 23-year-old completely skipped pants (and a shirt), hitting the scene in a Blaze Milano double-breasted blazer ($671; fwrd.com) and patent-leather pumps ($398; stuartweitzman.com). Sheer stockings gave her legs a little bit of protection from the NYC snow. And luckily, Jenner had a pair of black leather gloves to keep her hands warm.

Jenner's co-stars in the campaign were also suited up in blazers last night. Willow Smith chose a longline style with brown suede boots ($575; stuartweitzman.com). And Yang Mi rocked a two-tone Alexander McQueen blazer coat ($3,590; neimanmarcus.com) with a Stuart Weitzman bag ($495; stuartweitzman.com) wrapped around her waist.

Each look is just further proof that every woman should have a good blazer and nude heels in her closet — no matter her personality.