Kendall Jenner Pulled Off the Trickiest Color at the Met Gala

Kendall Jenner is one of those models who isn't afraid to test out any fashion trend. But when it comes to the Met Gala, she's kept it very sleek and sexy over the years. So we've been eagerly waiting to see exactly how she would interpret this year's Camp theme.

Jenner rolled up to the 2019 Met Gala wearing a bright orange skintight semi-sheer beaded and fringed Versace gown with feathers embellishing the skirt. Adding to the "Camp" sensibility of the look, the model accessorized with a feathered piece (cape? headdress? sheath?) that trailed behind her.

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jenner's sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner were also in attendance. (Kylie even wore matching Versace.) "I consider us very lucky to be able to this as a family," Jenner explained in an interview with E! News. "A couple of us will be there. It's cool and it kind of relieves the nerves a bit. The first year I went, it was just Kim and I. And we didn't go together obviously, but she was there. And being in there and being like the new kid and not really knowing anyone and trying to find my sister was a little nerve-wracking." Now it looks like Jenner is a stylish pro.