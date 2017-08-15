Kendall and Kylie's Trendy Coat Collection Just Landed at Bloomingdale's

Kendall and Kylie Jenner's clothing line isn't showing any signs of slowing down. A few weeks ago, the designing sisters released a capsule swimsuit collection at Revolve. And now, they're gearing up for the fall with a jacket collection that will be sold exclusively at Bloomingdale's.

These aren't your average outerwear pieces. You can tell that the girls created each item to represent their own show-stopping sense of style. The Jenner's latest launch includes bubble jackets that are anything but boring, thanks to shiny black and silver finishes. There's also a reversible camouflage puffer coat that features a bright, orange lining. Those sporty pieces are balanced with glamorous designs—like the long faux mink jacket and the bright, red coat.

Prices for the Kendall + Kylie jackets start at $340 and max out at $495. But you can take $75 off of your Bloomingdale's order when you spend $350 or more. All you have to do is use the promo code "TODAY" on select items that are included in the deal when you check out. That means this discount is only good until midnight on August 15. So you'd better get to it and explore the trendy coats below.