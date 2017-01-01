Keira Knightley's Red Carpet Style

Grace Gavilanes
Jan 01, 2017 @ 7:15 am
<p>In Chanel, 2016</p>
pinterest
In Chanel, 2016

Knightley stunned at the launch of the Culture Chanel exhibition in Venice wearing a lacy ankle-grazing white frock with embellished piping and metallic pumps. 

Venturelli/Getty
<p>In Chanel Haute Couture, 2016</p>
pinterest
In Chanel Haute Couture, 2016

The actress and Chanel spokesmodel attended an honorary dinner in her name while wearing a blue and silver quilted dress and golden triple strap pumps. 

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty
Critics Choice Awards: Keira Knightley in Delpozo
pinterest
In Delpozo, 2015

The then-pregnant actress chose an embellished Delpozo gown with a Peter Pan collar for the 2015 Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>In Valentino Couture, 2015</p>
pinterest
In Valentino Couture, 2015

Knightley wore a dark velvet Valentino Couture gown to the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
<p>In Valentino, 2015</p>
pinterest
In Valentino, 2015

The actress wore a bohemian chiffon Valentino Couture gown with floral accents to the Oscars.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>In Burberry, 2015</p>
pinterest
In Burberry, 2015

Knightley attended the 2015 Writers Guild Awards in a white lace dress with black detailing.

Barry King/Getty Images
<p>In&nbsp;Michael van der Ham, 2015</p>
pinterest
In Michael van der Ham, 2015

The actress wore a black and white floral dress with bell sleeves to the London screening of the Imitation Game.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic
<p>In Chanel, 2015</p>
pinterest
In Chanel, 2015

Knightley attended the 2015 Golden Globe Awards in a butterfly-printed Chanel gown.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Keria Knightley
pinterest
In Erdem, 2015

Knightley opted for a purple Erdem gown for the 2015 SAG Awards. The multilayered dress featured cutouts and a peplum that offered ample baby-bump camouflage.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Keira Knightley
pinterest
In Chanel, 2015

Knightley wore a white floral lace top and a shattered graphic-print ankle-grazing skirt, both by Chanel, to the 26th Annual Producers Guild of America Awards. Simple black Jimmy Choo pumps completed her look.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Keira Knightley in Giambattista Valli couture.
pinterest
In Giambattista Valli Couture, 2015

The actress chose to dress her baby bump in a delicate Giambattista Valli Couture number for the 2015 BAFTA Awards.

Danny Martindale/WireImage
1 of 12

Advertisement
1 of 11 Venturelli/Getty

In Chanel, 2016

Knightley stunned at the launch of the Culture Chanel exhibition in Venice wearing a lacy ankle-grazing white frock with embellished piping and metallic pumps. 

Advertisement
2 of 11 Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

In Chanel Haute Couture, 2016

The actress and Chanel spokesmodel attended an honorary dinner in her name while wearing a blue and silver quilted dress and golden triple strap pumps. 

3 of 11 Steve Granitz/WireImage

In Delpozo, 2015

The then-pregnant actress chose an embellished Delpozo gown with a Peter Pan collar for the 2015 Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

Advertisement
4 of 11 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In Valentino Couture, 2015

Knightley wore a dark velvet Valentino Couture gown to the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Advertisement
5 of 11 Steve Granitz/WireImage

In Valentino, 2015

The actress wore a bohemian chiffon Valentino Couture gown with floral accents to the Oscars.

Advertisement
6 of 11 Barry King/Getty Images

In Burberry, 2015

Knightley attended the 2015 Writers Guild Awards in a white lace dress with black detailing.

Advertisement
7 of 11 Fred Duval/FilmMagic

In Michael van der Ham, 2015

The actress wore a black and white floral dress with bell sleeves to the London screening of the Imitation Game.

Advertisement
8 of 11 Steve Granitz/WireImage

In Chanel, 2015

Knightley attended the 2015 Golden Globe Awards in a butterfly-printed Chanel gown.

Advertisement
9 of 11 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In Erdem, 2015

Knightley opted for a purple Erdem gown for the 2015 SAG Awards. The multilayered dress featured cutouts and a peplum that offered ample baby-bump camouflage.

Advertisement
10 of 11 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In Chanel, 2015

Knightley wore a white floral lace top and a shattered graphic-print ankle-grazing skirt, both by Chanel, to the 26th Annual Producers Guild of America Awards. Simple black Jimmy Choo pumps completed her look.

Advertisement
11 of 11 Danny Martindale/WireImage

In Giambattista Valli Couture, 2015

The actress chose to dress her baby bump in a delicate Giambattista Valli Couture number for the 2015 BAFTA Awards.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!