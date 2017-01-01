Keira Knightley's Red Carpet Style

In Chanel, 2016
Venturelli/Getty
In Chanel Haute Couture, 2016
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty
In Delpozo, 2015
Steve Granitz/WireImage
In Valentino Couture, 2015
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
In Valentino, 2015
Steve Granitz/WireImage
In Burberry, 2015
Barry King/Getty Images
In Michael van der Ham, 2015
Fred Duval/FilmMagic
In Chanel, 2015
Steve Granitz/WireImage
In Erdem, 2015
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
In Chanel, 2015
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
In Giambattista Valli Couture, 2015
Danny Martindale/WireImage
1 of 12
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement