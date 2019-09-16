The $30 Item That Seriously Upgrades All of Katie Holmes’s Best Outfits

Image zoom Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Can we all please give it up for Katie Homes? The actress is quickly becoming one of my favorite street-style stars. She's consistently been out in some of the season's biggest trends and is even putting unexpected, cool twists on wardrobe staples.

After paying close attention to her recent outfits, I started to notice a common thread. Holmes rarely steps out without a great pair of sunglasses, and they are usually under $30. Of course, Katie isn't throwing on any random pair. She's finding really beautifully designed shades at affordable price points.

VIDEO: Katie Holmes’s Instagram Photo Session Is Giving Us Senior Portrait Vibes

For her latest look, she incorporated Mango's Retro Style sunglasses ($30; mango.com). The rectangle shape is one of the hottest styles of the season, and the tortoiseshell finish is easy to match with any outfit.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Mango Retro Style Sunglasses, $30; mango.com.

Katie's also a huge fan of Privé Revaux, a sunglasses brand that partners closely with her ex-boyfriend Jamie Foxx. Last week, she stepped out wearing The Hepburn ($30; amazon.com). As the name suggest, it has old Hollywood glam vibes just like Audrey Hepburn's Breakfast at Tiffany's sunglasses.

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

Shop Now: Prive Revaux The Hepburn, $30; amazon.com.

I'm grabbing a pair before they sell out. And then I'm grabbing some popcorn so I can continue watching Holmes and her impeccable street-style parade.