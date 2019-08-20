Katie Holmes’s Post-Breakup Outfit Is Sending a Subtle (But Important) Message

Image zoom Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Earlier this year Irina Shayk and Khloé Kardashian schooled us on the art of the "I'm fine" outfit. It's the unofficial uniform of some of our favorite stars who have recently went through a tough breakup.

Now, after news that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have reportedly split, Holmes seems to be taking the post-breakup outfit to the next level with a look that subtly says, "no drama here." It's a winning combination of luxury basics that turns even the most boring wardrobe essentials into a polished, statement-making outfit.

Seriously, zoom in on that gray T-shirt she wore while walking her dog, and you'll see that the beauty is in the details. The gray scoop-neck top, which is perfectly tucked into a very high-waisted pair of pants, has slightly puffed sleeves for a polished touch.

VIDEO: Jamie Foxx Shared His First Post Following News of His Split from Katie Holmes

And don't you dare assume that post-breakup Katie is wearing plain white sneakers on her feet. Her chill outfit is anchored with special-edition Veja x Madewell sneakers ($150; madewell.com). Take a closer look and you'll notice that the 'V' logo is filled with a neon coral shade and there's a purple tab on the backside of the shoe. Cutting ties has never been so chic.