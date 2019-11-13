Katie Holmes’s Cozy Fall Cardigan Is on Sale Right Now

Image zoom katieholmes212/Instagram

For years, cardigans have been associated with grandmothers and stuffy style, but in 2019 they’re actually really sexy. The cardi trend may call to mind Bella Hadid wearing hers unbuttoned with nothing underneath or Kendall Jenner wearing hers with a matching bandeau. And, sure, those cardi looks are good, but we’d like to argue that the real cardigan queen is none other than Katie Holmes herself.

The newest street style star basically broke the internet late this past summer when she wore a matching Khaite bra and cardigan set that retailed for over $2,000. It was basically the cardigan to end all cardigans. Holmes could have just packed up her bags then and there, but she has continued to serve chic cozy looks all throughout fall. Just last month she wore yet another cardigan in a surprising way.

Image zoom Getty Images

This time, no cashmere bra was involved. Instead, Holmes styled the cardigan layered on top of a denim jacket and plain white t-shirt. Like the Khaite cardigan, Holmes’s Elie Tahari Wool Cable-Knit Cardigan is pricey and normally retails for $448. Thankfully, unlike Holmes’s viral look, this cardigan is still in stock in Toffee and is currently on sale for $314. The Elie Tahari Roxanna leggings Holmes wore with the cardigan are also on sale in navy suede for under $100.

Considering the temperature has finally started to drop, now is definitely the time to invest in a cozy cardi to wear all throughout fall and winter. If the sexy cardigan trend intimidated you before, let Holmes’s double layering remind you that cardigans can still look great underneath or on top of other basics. And if you want to throw this one on top of a cashmere bra instead? More power to you.

Shop Holmes’s cozy, on-sale cardigan for $314 at bloomingdales.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

