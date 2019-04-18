This Is One of the Only Opportunities You’ll Ever Have to Save on Full-Price Kate Spade

Image zoom Courtesy

It's that time of the year again: Kate Spade is hosting its Sale on Sale event, which means 30 percent off of items that are already discounted with the code JOYSOFSPRING. But wouldn't it be nice if we could get a discount on new items? Well, you actually can.

We've got an exclusive deal that'll help you save on new merchandise on Kate Spade's website — a secret only for InStyle.com readers.

From April 18 through April 22, our exclusive promo code will help you save 20 percent off of the new April arrivals. Just make sure you enter INSTYLEMDAY19 before checking out.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: $118; katespade.com (with the promo code INSTYLEMDAY19).

Now before you go all-in, there are a few exclusions to note. Margaux satchels (just the satchels, not the entire collection), Nicola handbags, sleepwear, swimsuits, watches, home and lifestyle, and fragrances aren't eligible for the new merch discount. But that leaves plenty of crossbody bags, espadrilles, and sunglasses to choose from.