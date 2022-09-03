Kate Spade Is Having a Major Sale-on-Sale with Designer Bags for Up to 51% Off

But act fast: These Labor Day deals only last for two more days.

By Natasha Marsh
Published on September 3, 2022 @ 05:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kate Spade Double Discounts on Designer Handbags
Photo: Getty Images

Labor Day weekend is officially here, and while barbecues, beach days, and hanging out with friends is enticing, the real fun lies in all the heavy discounts swimming around the internet. It's the weekend that you can find major discounts on everything from beauty and home items to celebrity-approved accessories. For example, Kate Spade's Labor Day 2022 sale is offering double discounts on hundreds of sale items until Monday, September 5. To shop the deals, apply the promo code MORE30 at checkout to receive an extra 30 percent off.

Most notably, Kate Spade's sale-on-sale section is full of designer bag deals for up to 51 percent off (!!), so now's the perfect time to build out your handbag collection for less — just remember there are only a couple days left.

Shop 10 Kate Spade Labor Day 2022 Bag Deals:

You might be heading back to the office and wondering just how you'll fit everything you need in one carryall. The Essential Large Work Tote is the answer to your problems. Available in three different colors, the faux leather bag has a number of interior pockets to keep things organized — including a padded compartment for a laptop — and it's roomy enough to hold all your essentials.

Kate Spade Double Discounts on Handbags
Courtesy

Shop now: $223 with code MORE30 (Originally $318); katespade.com

Another large option that'll fit all of your belongings, the Spade Flower Coated Canvas All Day To Tote is $101 off his flower-coated canvas bag is not only beautiful but durable, too. It has a detachable wristlet pouch for easy access to your phone, credit cards, and travel documents. Plus, the inside is so spacious and organized, you'll be able to see where everything is as soon as you open it.

Kate Spade Double Discounts on Handbags
Courtesy

Shop now: $139 with code MORE30 (Originally $248); katespade.com

And if you're in need of a fun accent piece this season — or a resort bag for future holidays — the Gracie Top Handle bag is just what you need. With a wicker body and a pink leather flat closure, this adorable small bag can be carried by the top handle or worn over the shoulder with the optional adjustable strap.

Kate Spade Double Discounts on Handbags
Courtesy

Shop now: $167 with code MORE30 (Originally $398); katespade.com

If you see a bag (or two, we aren't judging) that you like, you'll want to act quickly since these double discounts only last until tomorrow night. Regardless of your style, there is sure to be an option that works for you in Kate Spade's Labor Day Sale.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kate Spade Sale
Kate Spade's Secret Flash Sale Has Designer Bags for Up to 40% Off — but Only Until Tonight
Kate Spade Sale
Kate Spade's Major End-of-Season Sale Has Double Discounts on 600+ Bags, Shoes, and Accessories
You Can Get a Kate Spade Bag for Up to Half Off, But Only Through the Weekend
You Can Get a Kate Spade Bag for Up to Half Off, but Only Through the Weekend
Tory Burch Private Sale
Tory Burch's Famous Private Sale Is Finally Here, and It's a Treasure Trove of Designer Bag Deals
Ugg Rue La La Labor Day Sale
The Unofficial Cozy Shoe of Hollywood Is Finally on Sale Again — but Only for 72 Hours
Amazon Labor Day Deals Roundup
The 30 Best Labor Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 71% Off
Best Tote Bags
The 12 Best Tote Bags For Serious Schleppers
Early Amazon Fashion Labor Day Deals
Amazon Just Dropped 3,000+ Early Labor Day Fashion Deals — Here Are the 30 Worth Buying
Kate Spade Sale on Sale
It's Time to Revenge-Buy a Kate Spade Bag
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Kate Spade's Most Popular Bags Are Double Discounted in This Secret Sale
Kate Spade Sale on Sale
Kate Spade's Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 30% Off — but Only Until Midnight
Black Friday Nordstrom Deal
Tory Burch Secretly Added Hundreds of New Handbags to Its Black Friday Sale
Kate Spade Sale
Kate Spade's Black Friday Deals Are So Good, We Had to Do a Double Take
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Main Roundup
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here With 6,200 Deals on Designer Fashion and Beauty
Superga sneakers early PD deal
This Supermodel- and Royals-Approved Sneaker Brand Is Up to 48% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Prime Day Day 2 Main Deals Roundup
Amazon Just Added More Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals Before Prime Day Ends Tonight — Up to 73% Off