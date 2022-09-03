Kate Spade Is Having a Major Sale-on-Sale with Designer Bags for Up to 51% Off

Labor Day weekend is officially here, and while barbecues, beach days, and hanging out with friends is enticing, the real fun lies in all the heavy discounts swimming around the internet. It's the weekend that you can find major discounts on everything from beauty and home items to celebrity-approved accessories. For example, Kate Spade's Labor Day 2022 sale is offering double discounts on hundreds of sale items until Monday, September 5. To shop the deals, apply the promo code MORE30 at checkout to receive an extra 30 percent off.

Most notably, Kate Spade's sale-on-sale section is full of designer bag deals for up to 51 percent off (!!), so now's the perfect time to build out your handbag collection for less — just remember there are only a couple days left.

Shop 10 Kate Spade Labor Day 2022 Bag Deals:

You might be heading back to the office and wondering just how you'll fit everything you need in one carryall. The Essential Large Work Tote is the answer to your problems. Available in three different colors, the faux leather bag has a number of interior pockets to keep things organized — including a padded compartment for a laptop — and it's roomy enough to hold all your essentials.

Shop now: $223 with code MORE30 (Originally $318); katespade.com

Another large option that'll fit all of your belongings, the Spade Flower Coated Canvas All Day To Tote is $101 off his flower-coated canvas bag is not only beautiful but durable, too. It has a detachable wristlet pouch for easy access to your phone, credit cards, and travel documents. Plus, the inside is so spacious and organized, you'll be able to see where everything is as soon as you open it.

Shop now: $139 with code MORE30 (Originally $248); katespade.com

And if you're in need of a fun accent piece this season — or a resort bag for future holidays — the Gracie Top Handle bag is just what you need. With a wicker body and a pink leather flat closure, this adorable small bag can be carried by the top handle or worn over the shoulder with the optional adjustable strap.

Shop now: $167 with code MORE30 (Originally $398); katespade.com

If you see a bag (or two, we aren't judging) that you like, you'll want to act quickly since these double discounts only last until tomorrow night. Regardless of your style, there is sure to be an option that works for you in Kate Spade's Labor Day Sale.