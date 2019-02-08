Kate Spade Made Some Major Changes for Its Latest Collection

Image zoom JP YIM/Getty Images

On Friday afternoon, editors, influencers and celebrities — including Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kiki Lane, and Sadie Sink — gathered at Cipriani to see Kate Spade's Fall 2019 collection. It was Creative Director Nicola Glass's second collection for the brand, and came with surprisingly fewer prints than the Spring showing. Fans of the brand will be relieved to know there are still plenty of leopard spots, but beyond that the patterns were limited to an occasional stripe or spade. That said, Glass put a very Kate Spade twist on the animal motif.

"There’s a real kind of explosion of animal print and not just in the ready-to-wear," Glass tells InStyle. The animalistic designs were added to the brand's popular handbags, hair accessories, and shoes. But the monochromatic pieces were what really caught our eye in the Fall 2019 collection.

"As much as I love the prints, I was really feeling strongly about solid colors," Glass admits. "The color palette incorporates these rich to vibrant tones." Models with perfectly coiled waves in their hair strutted down a pink carpeted runway, wearing splashes of sparkling marigold, deep evergreen, metallic bronze, electric amethyst, and rustic orange.

Sorry, moody dressers: There's one color Kate Spade is completely skipping out on next fall, and that's black. "Purposely there’s no black in the collection," says Glass. "I feel like the closest thing to black is this deep evergreen. It’s a great color, but it’s also very neutral, so it goes with everything." And that means all the matte purples, shiny yellows, and leopard spots you can handle.