Kate Middleton's Best Looks From 2013

February – MaxMara Wrap Dress

Catherine showed off her growing baby bump during her visit to the Hope House in London, in a MaxMara gray printed jersey dress. "Catherine represents everything the MaxMara woman stands for," said MaxMara U.S. brand ambassador Maria Giulia Maramotti. "She is beautiful, full of energy and has such a natural elegance that comes from her consistent style."