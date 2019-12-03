Kate Middleton Looks Ready to Be Queen at the NATO Reception

Image zoom YUI MOK/Getty Images

It looks like Kate Middleton is already practicing for her future role as Queen. On Tuesday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge assisted Queen Elizabeth II by chatting with a group of NATO leaders during a reception held at Buckingham Palace.

While Middleton had to take on this royal duty without Prince William by her side, there were some other royal family members in attendance to celebrate 70 years of NATO. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were in attendance as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, and others.

Middleton has a habit of picking out classics from her closet for these sorts of occasions, but this time might be different. Some fans claim that Middleton is wearing an Emilia Wickstead blouse that's not only still available to purchase, but is also on sale. The blouse is quite an investment, with an original cost of $595, but the 40 percent off mark down brings the price to a much more approachable $357.

Other fans of the Duchess of Cambridge say it's this Emilia Wickstead dress (also on sale for $780). It doesn't look like it has the same pleating on the bodice, but I guess we'll have to wait until more photos come in to know for sure.