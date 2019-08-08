These $49 White Sneakers Are the Secret to Kate Middleton's Best Casual Outfits

Image zoom ANTONY JONES/Getty Images

There's something about a great pair of white shoes. The contrast of the crisp hue, especially if you are wearing darker colors, always adds a few bonus points to a look. Kate Middleton definitely understands the power of a classic white sneaker. And that's why for years, she has consistently relied on Superga Cotu Classics ($49; zappos.com).

This morning, Middleton attended the The King's Cup Regatta, an annual rowing race, wearing a colorful striped Sandro top ($95; orchardmile.com) with wide-leg trousers. And — like she has done for so many of her casual outfits — she finished things off with her beloved sneakers.

Middleton has kept Superga Cotu Classics on repeat for years just like so many other celebs such as Dakota Fanning, Reese Witherspoon, and Emma Watson. Princess Diana used to keep the Superga shoes in rotation as well, which is proof they'll never go out of style.

