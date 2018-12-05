Kate Middleton Wears This Wool Jacket So Much the Brand Renamed It After Her

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

Don't you just love how Kate Middleton keeps it real and re-wears her favorite outfits over and over again? I do. Middleton knows exactly how to take those tried-and-true pieces and make them feel fresh and new year after year.

While visiting Cyprus today, the Duchess of Cambridge whipped out one of her Smythe blazers ($695; saks.com). This jacket is so good that Middleton actually has it in two colors: one in navy and the other in olive. And guess what? She's been rocking the classic design since 2011.

Yep, seven (well, almost eight) years later and the tailored jacket still looks just as elegant and stylish as the first time we spotted Middleton wearing it. From the 2012 Summer Olympics to the 2013 SportsAid to the 2014 Commonwealth Games, the figure-flattering jacket has been on constant rotation.

And Middleton makes the blazer look so good that the brand even changed the name of the originally-called One Button blazer to the Duchess blazer.

Get it while you can from retailers like Amazon, Saks, Shopbop, Neiman Marcus, and Revolve. Warning: This one's a splurge, ringing up at $695. But if you think about the cost per wear, the investment pays off in the long run.